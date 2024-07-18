M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (MBAVU) Plans to Raise $250 Million in July 22nd IPO

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (MBAVU) expects to raise $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 25,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $312.5 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a newly organized blank check company. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We intend to focus our efforts on seeking and consummating an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1Â billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered. While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region, we expect to focus on businesses or companies which are based in North America and are in the energy sector (or related products or services). Because we believe that the energy sector is in transition and that well-capitalizedÂ companies will have the opportunity for substantial growthÂ â€”Â both organically and through attractive acquisition opportunitiesÂ â€”Â as this transition continues, we also are focused on ensuring that our target company meets this criteria. With the extensive experience of our combined team in addressing both businesses under stress, as well as companies in the energy sector, we believe this focus will take advantage of both the teamâ€™s expertise and experience and the current macro trends and investment opportunities. We expect to identify business combination targets through a variety of sources and in all stages of the corporate evolution. We intend to target companies which operate in the energy sector (or related products and services) and can benefit from our human and financial capital. We also anticipate that a focus with a target company with a strong sustainability component will help drive incremental future growth and multiple expansion as investors and customers are demonstrating an increasing focus on sustainability as a key requirement for investment or purchases. The members of our combined team have proven experience and track records in identifying, acquiring, improving and growing businesses that have strong underlying fundamentals, but are undervalued due to company-specificÂ issues, industry dislocation, a need for additional capital, or other exogenous factors that are fundamentally temporary in nature. They also have proven experience and track records in the energy sector. We believe that the experience, capabilities, relationships and track record of our combined team will make us an attractive partner for potential target businesses, enhance our ability to complete a successful business combination and, thereafter, improve the performance of the business in order to create value for investors. Mohsin Y.Â MeghjiÂ serves as our CEO and chairman of our Board of Directors. Mr.Â Meghji was the principal sponsor of the Initial SPAC from 2015 to 2019, the Second SPAC from 2020 to 2023, the Third SPAC from 2021 to 2023 and the Fourth SPAC from 2021 to 2022. Mr.Â Meghji has served as the Managing Partner of M3 Partners since 2015. He is a nationally recognized U.S.Â turnaround professional with a track record ofÂ building value across a wide range of sectors, including power, energy and industrials. (Note: M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. disclosed the terms of its SPAC IPO on June 5, 2024, in an S-1 filing: 25.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $250.0 million.Â Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant.) “.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1700 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10019 and can be reached via phone at (212) 202-2200.

