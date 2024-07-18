Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Brian Gephart Sells 16,166 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 267.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 6,214.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

