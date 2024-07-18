Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 19,077 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $286,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Magnite alerts:

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Day sold 21,299 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00.

Magnite Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 267.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.