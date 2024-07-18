MANEKI (MANEKI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.11 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, MANEKI has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. MANEKI has a market cap of $75.62 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0081446 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $16,793,893.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

