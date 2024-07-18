Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $24,507.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,983,467 shares in the company, valued at $69,441,179.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $461,285.58.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.3 %

CART stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

