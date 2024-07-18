Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $665.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $665.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

