Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $71.93. 1,408,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,623,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Specifically, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.