MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.