Maverick Protocol Price Reaches $0.22 (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.31 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22649652 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,156,523.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

