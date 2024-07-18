MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.11. 243,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 713,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.