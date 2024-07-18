MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.11. 243,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 713,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

