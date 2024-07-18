Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Trading Up 0.4%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.
Medaro Mining Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
