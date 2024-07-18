Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.