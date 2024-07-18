Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Merit Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MRIT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. Merit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phil Machray acquired 93,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £58,590 ($75,982.36). Also, insider Con Conlon acquired 20,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,147.50 ($19,644.02). Insiders own 69.04% of the company's stock.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Featured Articles

