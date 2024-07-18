MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

MGM stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

