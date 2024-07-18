Michael David Dunn Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Symbotic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

