Michelle L. Mellion Sells 5,901 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $106,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle L. Mellion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $59,315.52.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michelle L. Mellion sold 37 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $668.59.

On Monday, June 24th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,020.00.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $17.86 on Thursday. PepGen Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

