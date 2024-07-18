Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.09

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 3960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $3,670,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

