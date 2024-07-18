Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trustmark by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.