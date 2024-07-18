Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $56.01.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

