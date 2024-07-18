Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
