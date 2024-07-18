Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.