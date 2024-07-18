Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $851,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.