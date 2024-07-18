Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.23 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

