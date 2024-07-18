Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,078 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 250.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.