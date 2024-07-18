Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,315 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

