Molly Henderson Sells 4,325 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

