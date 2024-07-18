Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

