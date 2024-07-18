Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.94.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

