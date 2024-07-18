Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

