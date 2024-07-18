Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340.50 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 330.08 ($4.28), with a volume of 3427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.32).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.59. The stock has a market cap of £941.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,059.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby bought 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.60 ($13,104.14). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.