Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, FinViz reports. UBS Group currently has $23.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:MSDL opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

