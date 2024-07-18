Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $23.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSDL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

MSDL opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

