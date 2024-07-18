Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on August 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.925 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.