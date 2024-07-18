Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 46,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 611,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

