MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head-To-Head Review

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million 8.20 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.07 WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.45 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares MSP Recovery and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WISeKey International has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WISeKey International beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

