Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Mullen Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.97.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.83.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

