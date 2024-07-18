Murphy USA Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUSA)

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.94 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $489.20 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $503.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.57. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.