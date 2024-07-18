Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $489.20 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $503.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.89 and a 200-day moving average of $418.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

