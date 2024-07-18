Narasimha Kini Sells 8,435 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,936,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

