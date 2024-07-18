National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.94 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.