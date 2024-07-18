National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

