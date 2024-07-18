National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$83.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.32 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

