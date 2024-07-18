National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.19.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.92.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

