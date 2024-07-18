National Bank Financial Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut Stelco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$771.42 million.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.