National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.55 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.34.

TSE ALS opened at C$21.31 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.07. The firm has a market cap of C$989.85 million, a PE ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

