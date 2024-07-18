National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.97

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 12395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

National Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

