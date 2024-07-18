National Bankshares Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.38.

Get Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$24.91 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$25.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.