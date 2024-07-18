National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £178,746.75 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 18,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($231,807.48).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 933.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 948.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.10. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 39.12 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,833.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.25) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

