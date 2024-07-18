National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

