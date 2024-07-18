National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

