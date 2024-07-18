National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

